Kofi Nyarko is a Ghanaian living in the Netherlands who said he earns €32,000 annually

He also spends about €28,000 on bills and taxes, leaving him with only €4,000 to survive on for the whole year

Kofi, who is also a Disk Jockey, said he relies on his credit card and the gigs he gets as a DJ

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Kofi Nyarko, a Disk Jockey (DJ), said he survives on his credit card and side hustle.

“I earn 32000 euros a year. However, I spend over 28000 euros on bills. So for the whole year, I have 4000 euros left. You will wonder how I survive. I survive on credit cards and part-time DJ gigs. It is what keeps me going,” DJ Kofi said.

Kofi Nyarko said he earns €32K and uses €28K for bills and taxes Source: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

He added that when people in Ghana hear that those outside the country earn amounts such as his or more, they do not ask for details on bills and taxes. He said immediately people see such salaries, they want to relocate abroad so their earnings go up too.

“Immediately someone in Ghana hears how much I earn in the Netherlands, he wants to travel without getting details of how I spend the money,” DJ Kofi said.

He said only some people must travel out of Ghana to make it or live a fulfilled life. DJ Kofi conceded there is no written rule that one must travel before one excels.

Kofi encourages Ghanaians who want to travel to use the right channel

The DJ said he would not prevent anyone from travelling, but he would advise that people who want to go abroad do it through genuine means. He said people must desist from contracting and paying ‘connection men’ to take them out of Ghana.

He added that there are legal means of entering most countries, including education, business, and marriage.

The DJ said even if they earn huge amounts in the year, Ghanaians must learn to spend wisely and invest.

Kofi Nyarko added that when people travel abroad, and things do not go well, they should decide whether to return or stay and try again.

Using himself as an example, DJ Kofi said initially, things were not going well for him. He thought of going home but decided against it since he didn’t want to come and start afresh in Ghana.

