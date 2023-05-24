A confession by a Ghanaian lady admitting to cheating on his ex-partner has caused a stir online

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the lady who is in the US said he cheated on his ex-lover as she felt neglected in the relationship

Peeps who reacted to the video called out the lady for her action, with some urging men to be very careful

A Ghanaian lady currently living in the United States has admitted to cheating on the father of her children while they were still lovers.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Maame Afua Nyaniba admitted that her infidelity resulted in her having two other kids with two different men during that period.

Lady admits to cheating on former partner Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

The woman remarked that she never planned to cheat on her Togolese partner, whom she loved very much, adding that things happened so fast.

"At the end of the day, he had a kid with another lady and hence I also decided to look for a man who loves me. I wanted to see if I could have a serious relationship with another man so I start a new life with him. My last two kids have different fathers, one is a Ghanaian and the other is Nigerian," she said.

Maame Afua has explained she has concealed the truth from the man because she is waiting for the right time.

Ghanaians react to the revelation by the young lady

Peeps who reacted to the revelation by the lady expressed their astonishment, with many calling for men to be very circumspect in dealing with their lovers.

GLITCHIO reacted:

I feel very bad for my dear brothers always because can’t stay single and take care of our family well all because of ladies with negative attitudes nowadays.

Samuel Boamah added:

If all men is going to take their children for DNA test, it will be a different story.

Damoah Lydia wrote:

This is pure wickedness paa, punishing your EX for what he did to you, by not telling him your last two kids are not his oh dear very bad

