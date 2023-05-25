A video of an elderly woman drinking beer has been shared online and has got netizens buzzing

Most internet users think she should be allowed to live her best life and drink since she is old enough

The elderly woman was drinking the beer at what seemed to be a deceased loved one's funeral

An elderly Ghanaian woman has been videoed drinking beer and minding her business at an event, which seemed to be a funeral.

In the footage that raked in views on Maame Ephia Yeboa's Facebook page, the elderly woman, clad in a black and white kaba and top, seems to be enjoying her best life.

Another elderly woman, who sat close to the beer-drinking woman, was captured in the same footage taking water.

Elderly woman enjoy a beer at an event Photo credit: Maame Ephia Yeboa.

Source: Facebook

As the music played in the background, the elderly woman drank her beer straight from the bottle without a cup or glass.

Social media users comment on video

The video Maame Ephia Yeboah shared, with the caption “Eii,” has received several comments and likes. See some of the comments are below.

Moni Pilar said:

Let her enjoy while she last on this earth

Francis Hateka commented:

Senior slay Mama, who will carry this woman to the house.

Kobby Reynolds wrote:

There’s nothing wrong here, wai. Allow old lady to enjoy small ah

Ibrahim Mamudu noted:

Asante foo mmbrewa the way they like nsa

Nana Aba Nancy added:

Give Grandma a glass

Elderly Ghanaian woman entertains event guests with dance moves

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video shared on social media showed an elderly Ghanaian woman dancing at an event.

Netizens were wowed when the video surfaced online on the TikTok handle of @sweetienaa.

Other event guests were attentively looking at the woman as she danced her own version of Azonto.

