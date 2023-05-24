Kumawood actor Lil Win was sighted buying food from a food spot operating in a container on the street

Passersby spotted him and were surprised to see him not buying food from a fancy restaurant

The video got many people laughing as they encouraged him in the comment section that better days were ahead

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A hilarious video of Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win spotted by fans when he was buying food from the roadside food joint has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Lil Win buys food from the roadside. Image credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win buys street food in video

The talented comedian was spotted by some fans who were surprised he was not buying food from a fancy restaurant or food joint.

The passersby could be heard shouting, "Ei Lil Win!" He turned back to tell them that times are hard in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that it is better to buy banku, beans or any other meals from the roadside as they help one forget about their problems.

Lil Win's outfit in the video

In the video, Kumawood actor was seen wearing a casual blue short-sleeved shirt with a pair of shorts of the same colour. He completed the look with black slippers and didn't wear any jewellery or accessories.

Below is the video of Lil Win buying food at the roadside with a friend.

Ghanaians react to the hilarious video

The video got many people laughing hard as Lil Win spoke about hardship in the country and how that has influenced where he buys food.

Many of his fervent followers wished him strength and assured him that better days are coming.

Below are comments from his ardent followers on Instagram:

princebrown200 opined:

Before you will realise na odi Sika n) k) hw3

asherqueen_jamesversion said:

oh, this man is always a full mood hahaha

iamazing_barber stated:

3b3fa

yawfancy commented:

Hahaha exactly

Lil Win posts video of daughter dancing

YEN.com.gh, in another story, reported that Lil Win posted an adorable video of his daughter dancing to a song from Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension album.

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked, while others talked about the striking resemblance she has to her mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh