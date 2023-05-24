A video of a lady talking about her dating experience with Ghanaian guys from different regions has sparked reactions online

In an interview, the lady said she wouldn't want to date guys from Kumasi because of their bad English

Netizens who reacted to the video have expressed their sentiments about the utterances of the lady

A pretty Ghanaian lady has stoked controversy on social media after she opened up on her dating preference.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady who was quizzed about her dating experience and how she would assess guys from different regions revealed that she rates guys in Accra ahead of those in Kumasi.

Lady says she can't date guys from Kumasi because of bad English Photo credit: @comedianwaris/TikTok

Her simple reason was that guys in Accra are fluent in the English language, which is something their counterparts in the Garden City fall short of.

She also added she can't stand a guy who speaks bad English, hence her decision to date a guy in Accra.

"One thing about me is that I don't like guys who are not fluent in English, and the Kumasi guys are not fluent in English,” she said, shaking her head.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 12,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video

Peeps who reacted to the video of the lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were not impressed with the statement of the lady, with some questioning her fluency in the language.

Joe Bloe said:

Wo brofo ayiyi one sɛ long grain rice. Adɛn a I don't like guys who are fluent in English

BOHYEBADC posted:

does good English put money in your account, social media doesn't forget oo sister

user3472481647212 added:

she is not even fluent in English speaking.she is very gentile

Source: YEN.com.gh