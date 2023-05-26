Three pretty police officers have set social media ablaze after their dance video surfaced online

In a video, the three police officers proved they were good dancers as they jammed to one of the trending TikTok songs

Social media users who reacted to the video heaped praises on the officers for how well they danced

A sweet video showing the nice moment of three pretty ladies in the Ghana Police Service dancing has warmed hearts online.

The TikTok video began with two police officers dancing in a room as they readied themselves to head out.

Three policewomen show off nice dance moves

As the two ladies danced in front of the camera, another female police officer walked in and started dancing to the danceable tune.

The trio did not disappoint dance lovers as they displayed one move after the other in the 38-second video.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the beautiful uniformed personnel dancing had raked in over 300 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians gush over the dance moves by the police

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the pretty officers for how well they danced.

Nana Kojo reacted:

The lady in the camo is the whole mood

Tieku Derrick said:

Show me your area so I come still there so you girls can arrest me.

evansohenelarbi remarked:

you girls look so gorgeous

Two soldiers join the TikTok challenge with nice dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that two pretty female soldiers of the United States Army have actualised the popular expression, “Work and happiness” after a video of them dancing went viral.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @nelly.e7, captured the pretty soldiers in their uniforms showing other TikTokers their dance moves.

US female soldiers show off soldier dance

In a related development, three female soldiers and their male counterparts danced like professional dancers to BackRoad Gee's "Under Attack" song.

In the clip, one of the female soldiers placed her camera phone at an angle that would capture them well before they all started dancing.

Netizens who reacted to the video were amazed that they all found the time to have fun.

