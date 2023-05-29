Video Of A Woman Checking Her Bet Slip In Church Sparks Reactions: "For The Love Of The Game”
- A middle-aged woman has gone viral after a video of her checking her bet slip surfaced on the internet
- In the video, the woman seemed unperturbed about the ongoing activity in the church as she concentrated her on phone
- Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment at the action of the woman
Social media users have been stunned by a woman's addiction to sports betting after a video of her going through her bet slip at church went viral.
The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram stories of UTV showed the woman dressed like a prayer warrior in her white apparel and headscarf busily looking at her phone while church service was ongoing.
The person who filmed the video, in a bid to satisfy her curiosity, zoomed in on the act of the lady who seemed inattentive to the happenings around her, only to find out that she was checking her bet slip.
Surprisingly, at the time of her act, one of the women was standing right in front of her reading the bible.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes.
Netizens express surprise at the actions of the young lady
Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the actions of the woman.
utvghana wrote:
for the the love of the game
jiggieworld added:
Apae
strikhar replied:
3ny3 easy oh Ghana
