A middle-aged woman has gone viral after a video of her checking her bet slip surfaced on the internet

In the video, the woman seemed unperturbed about the ongoing activity in the church as she concentrated her on phone

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment at the action of the woman

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media users have been stunned by a woman's addiction to sports betting after a video of her going through her bet slip at church went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram stories of UTV showed the woman dressed like a prayer warrior in her white apparel and headscarf busily looking at her phone while church service was ongoing.

Prayer Warrior checking her bet slip Photo credit: @utvghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The person who filmed the video, in a bid to satisfy her curiosity, zoomed in on the act of the lady who seemed inattentive to the happenings around her, only to find out that she was checking her bet slip.

Surprisingly, at the time of her act, one of the women was standing right in front of her reading the bible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes.

Netizens express surprise at the actions of the young lady

Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the actions of the woman.

utvghana wrote:

for the the love of the game

jiggieworld added:

Apae

strikhar replied:

3ny3 easy oh Ghana

Boy wins GH¢900 from betting, dad asks home to return it

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a father has reportedly asked his son to return the almost ₵900,000 he won through sports betting.

The boy, who is said to be 19 years old, staked just ₵10, won ₵900,000 and brought it home.

His father, however, referred to sports betting as something bad and asked the boy to take the money back to where it came from quickly.

Church elder loses over $100,000 to betting

Also, another man sparked an emotional reaction from Ghanaians after he opened up about how he lost a lot of money and nearly ruined his life due to betting.

In a video on TikTok, the man said that if he can confidently say that he has lost over $100,000 to betting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh