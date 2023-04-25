A Beautiful Date Rush contestant made a shocking revelation on the dating reality show when she disclosed her profession.

Ohemaa announced that she had to take up this job opportunity because surviving in the economy was difficult

She said it is a lucrative business because she makes a percentage from her client's winnings

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Date Rush contestant Ohemaa left mouths open after she told the audience and viewers that she was an oddsmaker.

According to Ohemaa, she is a full-time oddsmaker, and many men come to her for sports betting odds.

She revealed to Giovani Caleb, the host of Date Rush, that she has been doing this full-time to survive in the harsh economy.

Date Rush contestant Ohemaa reveals that sports betting is her full-time job Image credit: ohemaa_daterush9

Source: Instagram

Earlier this year, bettors disapproved of the government's taxing bet earnings. The government proposed a 10% tax on lottery and betting winnings to raise revenue for the economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Despite these developments, Ohemaa is firmly in the business of arranging odds for the masses.

I stake bets. I do that as a full-time job. Eii Giovani, the economy has become hard oo. So I stake bets as my full-time job. I give odds, and when you win, you have to give me my share. It's a very good job if you know how it works, plus a little prediction.

Watch the video here:

Ghanaians react to Date Rush Ohemaa's bet career

Many were surprised that the gorgeous woman arranges bet odds for a living. Please read below to find out how they reacted to the news.

Agbadzi Rob Gee wrote:

Brotherhood is proud. ❤️

Bra Mike said:

Are you guys aware ladies win more than we men.

Yvonne Korkoryi commented:

Obaa otswa bet de3 33nfa bi da.

Plus-size model with dangerous curves storms Date Rush leaves Male contestants confused

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a plus-size model called Esther Adjei turned heads at the famous Date Rush show.

Esther, who went on stage to find love, caused her astir with her well-defined curvaceous figure.

Social media reacted to how the men on the show rushed to catch her attention.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh