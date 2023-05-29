Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly referred to as Ajagurajah, has said that different Gods create human beings

He asked that if one God creates all humans, why do people in the world look different from each other

The controversial preacher said when God wanted to create Adam, He called other gods also to make man in their respective images

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has claimed that it is not the same God who created all humans.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV, the self-proclaimed preacher said everyone appears different because one God did not create all human beings.

“It is not God who created all humans. The others also have their God, who has created them. If all of us claim to be from Adam, why do the Chinese look different from the Indians and from the Koreans?” Ajagurajah said on Adom TV.

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement asked why people look different if one God created all human Photo Credit: @ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

“A different God created the White man and another made the Black man, a separate God created Indians and Japanese. The scripture says come let us make man in our own image. Whom was God asking to come?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ajagurajah said God was referring to other gods that were with Him at the time. So each God created a human being in their image.

“It is myopic to think that there is only one God. He called all other Gods and asked that they create human beings. So God created his, Zeus also did the same, and so did the other Gods.”

The video, which was shared on the Instagram page of Adom TV, received some reactions. Read some below:

@king_d_ghana_ said:

OMG ITS THE COUNTRY THAT YOU WAS BORN IN CHANGES YOUR FEATURES IF YOU ARE BORN BACK THEN IN A COLD ENVIRONMENT YOUR Nostril will be much smaller to protect you from the cold like this is science there are no different God that created different races Yo like come on

@ewura_cyilla wrote:

You lie , the Bible said God is the same yesterday, today and forever . Meaning God doesn’t change stop deceiving people that God is different

@djshawngh added:

What hurts me most is thst they're not talking about the goood things God has done in the life of this small boy, give him his glory, Lord forgive us cos we do not know what we're doingvery sad.

@_kobyhumble posted:

Eii then me be like Zeus that create me oo cause I always feel like a God of war

@hamzahsulley commented:

God in his wisdom Created us in a different types of human beings

Watch the video below

Ajagurajah supports Black Sherif's use of satanic symbols at US concert

In a previous story, the founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, said he supports Black Sherif's satanic symbols.

He said this in an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV, explaining that it is important for the 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year to protect himself from evil.

The prophet said the image displayed at Black Sherif's concert in the US is the demon Azazel.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh