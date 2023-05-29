Ghanaian prophet, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has given a detailed explanation of why Black Sherif may have joined a cult

According to Prophet Ajagurajah, Black Sherif needs to protect himself from Ghanaians

He also enlightened peeps about the demonic creature sighted in the backdrop at the concert in a TikTok video

Founder and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, stated in an interview with Andy Dosty on Adom TV that he supports Black Sherif's satanic symbols.

He added that it is crucial that a famous person protects himself from evil.

According to Prophet Ajagurajah, the image displayed at Black Sherif's concert in the US is the demon Azazel.

Prophet Ajagurajah, who is known for his spiritual teachings, said:

It's not Baphomet. This one is called Azazel. Azazel is a fallen angel who came down to teach us how to do makeup, enchantments and magic. He is part of the guard angels who slept with women, according to the book of Enoch.

He continued to say that it was a good thing that Balck Sherif joined a cult.

If Black Sherif has joined a cult, I support him. He should work hard in it because Ghanaian spirits bring people down.

According to Black Sherif, the humanlike horned goat at his concert was to motivate him to become the GOAT of music.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ajagurah explaining the demon in the backdrop of Black Sherif's US concert

Many Ghanaians who saw the video shared their knowledge about the demon Azazel. Some added information about its way of life; others also made fun of the spiritual leader's message.

Kwame Amponsah wrote:

Azazel was the leader of the fallen angels. he's immortal and Very powerful.

Lacoolgh said:

Azazel is half demon and half angel, specifically, he works like a black-and-white entity

Littleprettyworld commented:

Upon anything, Ajagurajah knows spiritual stuff.

Nana Adsah Jur added:

This country kraaa why?? jimii saaa why?

Source: YEN.com.gh