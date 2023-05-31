Comfort Boakyewaa has been planting indigenous trees for the past 21 years in a degraded forest in Ghana's Ashanti Region

The 75-year-old was given 500 hectares of land to regenerate but has been able to grow trees on 300 hectares

She said everybody must be interested in planting trees to help the environment and support the country’s greening Ghana agenda

Comfort Boakyewaa is a 75-year-old woman who has been planting trees for over two decades to help restore the degraded forest reserves of the country.

She owns a 300-hectare indigenous tree plantation as a timber merchant. Her company received 500 hectares of degraded forest to replant. She has been able to replant about 300 hectares of her allocated land in 21 years.

According to JoyNews, she has been growing indigenous trees, such as Odum, Wawa, and Mahogany, making the plantation resemble a natural forest.

"The indigenous trees are becoming extinct. So when the Forestry Commission decided to help me replant some of the trees, I was happy. Look at me now. I am very old, but I don’t look my age. When you look after God’s own, he will, also protect and bless you. I would encourage everybody to venture into tree planting if they can."

Chief Executive of Forestry Commission commends Comfort Boakyewaa

The chief executive officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, said Comfort Boakyewa and her team had done a good job. He encouraged them to even do better while calling on other Ghanaians, especially women, to emulate Comfort Boakyewaa.

“This place was degraded, and 500 hectares were allocated to Boakyewaa Enterprise to develop as a plantation site. As we speak, they have developed about 300 hectares and are doing very well. As we speak about greening Ghana and planting trees, we need to showcase what others have done,” John Allotey said.

Despite the successes Comfort has chalked, she also has some challenges. Some of these are inefficient labour and lack of security in the plantation. She hopes to get help so she can even grow more trees.

Watch the video below:

