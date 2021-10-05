Ghana's Most Beautiful 2021 was concluded in grand style on October 3, with Setor the from Volta Region finishing second place

Unknown to many, the brilliant young lady is a medical doctor and has also been a CEO of her own brand, Voluntad Afrique

Setor is passionate about mental health and is determined to make a difference in the lives of young people especially

On October 3, 2021, Setor Abra Norgbe, the representative for the Volta Region at this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful, won second place and took home GHc8,000 and other gifts from sponsors.

The brilliant 28-year-old, unknown to many, is a medical doctor who has also been the CEO of a youth initiative called Voluntad Afrique that aims at reaching out to the youth on social issues and helping develop their talents.

A previous bio of her on TV3 indicates that she loves reading, writing, dancing, and listening to music and aspires to be a multifaceted doctor and hopes to become an icon and inspiration to young girls.

Setor Abra Norgbe, the first runner-up for GMB 2021 Credit: @setor_gmb21

Source: Twitter

It is indicated that Setor graduated from the Universidad de Ciencias Medicas in Habana, Cuba, and was the first to enter the competition as a medical doctor.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She lost to Benedicta Ekua Sarfoa a 24-year-old lady who hails from the Ashanti Region of Ghana, who won after establishing herself as a major icon to watch for this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful contest on TV3.

Sarfoa took home a cash prize of 10,000 cedis, a brand new car, a one-year fabric supply from GTP, as well as souvenirs from all the sponsors on the 2021 edition of the annual show.

Benedicta Akua Sarfoa Asamoah studied Bachelor of Arts Psychology and Dance Studies at the University of Ghana for her first degree.

The former Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS alumnus' father, Apostle Victor K. Asamoah, leads the entire Afram Plains area for the famous Church of Pentecost as Area Head.

Sarfoa indicates that her vision is to lead the frontline and contribute to the social wellbeing of minorities (prisoners) in Ghana whilst her mission is to thrive on the GMB opportunity to close the social and psychological gap between prisoners and society.

Source: Yen.com.gh