A Ghanaian woman called Lucy shared in an interview how she has longed to settle permanently in Ghana after staying in Canada for thirty years

To materialise her dream, she has built a house in Ghana that has a garden in it to grow her own food

Several netizens were touched by her story and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian woman called Lucy explained in an interview with Jasmine Ama on YouTube how she built a house in Ghana to permanently settle in the country after living in Canada for thirty years. Lucy said that it had always been her plan to relocate to Ghana so she took pragmatic steps to realise her dream.

A lady relocates to Ghana from Canada to build a house and grow her own food. Photo credit: Jasmine Ama

Source: UGC

Lucy shared with her interview host how she made provision for a garden in the house to grow her food. She took the YouTuber on a tour of the garden and briefly spoke about the various flowers and plants she had grown.

Watch the full video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to the video showing Lucy's house in Ghana

Several netizens were impressed by Lucy's story. YEN.com.gh compiles some social media reactions below.

Selina Boamah said:

This is exactly how anyone building in Ghana should be incorporating lots of fruit trees, flowers and herbs. Plant your own food for health and to save money ❤

Hosea Long commented:

Love this video. Lucy seems to be a very calm and peaceful soul. And she seems to be very young for her age. She's a testimony to the assertion that "Black don't crack." May she enjoy many good years in Ghana.

PAL added:

The plant that smells like basil is called big leaf thyme in the Caribbean, and we use it to season poultry, meat, and fish. It loves direct sunshine.

YouTuber shares how African-Americans are relocating to Ghana to live off the grid: "They like serenity"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a YouTuber revealed how African-Americans moved to Ghana to establish an off-the-grid community. She revealed that the settlement is located in Somanya, which is roughly an hour's drive from Accra, the capital of Ghana. Many online users were astounded by the revelation and expressed their shock in the post's comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh