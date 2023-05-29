Before and after photos of a Ghanaian man who once worked as a construction worker has warmed hearts online

The man who now lives abroad shared photos of his current situation and how life is treating him

Netizens who reacted to the video were inspired by the man's humble beginning, with many hoping to one day travel

A young Ghanaian man has inspired many people after he shared throwback photos to show he has transformed beautifully over the years.

In the video on TikTok, the man shared throwback photos of his time in Ghana, where he used to work as a construction worker.

The photos of him years ago painted a picture of someone who was struggling financially, as he looked very skinny and could barely afford to smile.

The video showed another set of photos of him in his present reality, where he had actually relocated abroad.

In the two sets of photos, the difference was clear as it was evident that the man was now living the soft life, judging from how radiant his skin had become and the environment in which he now found himself.

In fact, in one of the photos, the man who wore a winter jacket was seen having a fun time with a white lady.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 31,000 likes and 1000 comments.

Watch the video below

Peeps commend the young man for his determination

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated the man on his journey abroad

obenewaa stated:

God I really wanna use this song too..God of possibilities your baby girl is waiting on a miracle that will make ppl ask who my God isssssss

nanahema_abena reacted:

I have goosebumps all over while watching this our Mighty God faileth not

Larzar replied:

Its sad that we always most often have to travel to seek greener pastures overseas before we can make it. Its so hard in our own countries.

Street hawker shares before and photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man has motivated people after he shared throwback photos of his time in Ghana and now that he lives abroad.

A TikTok video which has since gone viral first showed a series of photos of the young man during his time in Ghana, where he was seen working at a construction site as a mason.

The massive physical transformation in the second set of photos was telling as he looked happy and fresh judging by his skin and the dresses he wore.

