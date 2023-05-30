A video of a Ghanaian man highlighting the benefits of living abroad has gone viral

In the TikTok video, the man said, although he works as a janitor, he still lives a life of comfort unlike many Ghanaians back home

He urged Ghanaians who have the chance to travel abroad not to waste the opportunity

A middle-aged Ghanaian man who makes a living as a janitor in the Netherlands has admonished persons who have the opportunity to travel abroad not to hesitate.

Mr Happiness, as has come to be known on TikTok, in a video used himself as an example as he revealed how his journey to Europe five years ago has changed his life.

Ghanaian man in the Netherlands says he is living a life of comfort Photo credit:kofigabs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He revealed that despite working as a janitor, he can confidently say that he is living the life he dreamed of.

"I have been in Holland for five years and I work as a janitor, but my two sons never lack anything. I am able to provide their needs"

He added that unlike him, most Ghanaians back home work in the corporate sector yet always complain of hardship.

"In abroad, nobody cares about the kind of work you do for a living because there is no hardship and envy here. What we have here is happiness and enjoyment," he added.

At the time of writing the report, the 56-second video had gathered over 24,000 likes and 400 shares.

Watch the video below:

