A video of a teacher expressing his disgust over the answers a student provided during an exam has gone viral

In a video, the teacher said one of his students rewrote the exams questions and simply submitted them as her answers

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared diverse views on the action of the SHS student

A Ghanaian teacher has got many people laughing after he revealed an awkward situation he faced while marking the examination script of one of his Senior High School students.

In a TikTok video, that has gone viral, the teacher who was marking answer scripts of a Financial Accounting paper revealed that one of his students simply rewrote the questions and presented them as her answers.

The teacher who was contemplating on whether to punish the student or not expressed surprise as to how someone could even come up with this move just to fill the answer sheet.

The teacher said the only advantage the student gave her was that he wasn't going to spend time on the script.

The video which was captioned "Should I beat her or not" at the time of writing the report, had gathered over 3000 like and 100 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the concerns of the teacher

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video asked the teacher to consider giving the female student free marks considering the time and energy she used on writing the questions.

Emefa local bar reacted:

At least he or she did not leave a blank space give marks Biko

Mhaamigal stated:

I did the same thing with my Mathematics questions throughout from primary to secondary school it crazy but I don’t have any ideas about maths

More balance

haha this be one of the easier topic in Accounting petty cash book

