A video of a Ghanaian father teaching his daughter the essence of kitchen etiquette has warmed hearts online

Apparently, the young kid after preparing a meal left the onion skin in the kitchen without disposing it off

Peeps who reacted to the video have commended the man for giving his kid proper home training

A Ghanaian man has earned the respect of many people after a video of him schooling his young daughter on the relevance of tidying up a kitchen went viral.

The video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment where the man apparently was heard calling out her daughter to come to the kitchen.

As she got there, he quizzed her on whether she was the one who prepared the meal, a question that promoted the young kid to realize that she erred for not tidying up the kitchen hence issuing an apology.

The beautiful moment came as the man quickly retorted that the apology was necessary adding that it is important for her to note that preparing a meal means that you have to clean up the kitchen every step of the way so that by the time meal is ready, the kitchen would also be tidy.

The young kid also showed a lot of respect as she nodded in agreement to what her dad was saying

At the time of writing the report, the 54-second video had gathered over 6000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the father for guiding his kids and giving them proper home training.

Unbotherable stated:

Father material 1000000000000 yards

ELI revealed:

BEST DAD IM THE WORLD #INTHEBUILDING

user3701580064539 added

that's nice teaching them about kitchen etiquette. that's nice dad

