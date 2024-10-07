One of the wealthiest men in the world, Bill Gates, invited the CEO of minoHealth AI Labs for dinner in his home

Darlington Akogo said he was surprised when he received the mail and thought it was not true until it happened

Social media users who watched Darlington share his experience said he had inspired them to chase dreams

The CEO of minoHealth AI Labs, Darlington Akogo, said he had dinner with Bill Gates, one of the wealthiest people in the world, in what was an unforgettable day.

Darlington's MinoHealth Al Labs is one of the companies that received grants as part of the Grand Challenges' Catalysing Equitable Artificial Intelligence (Al) Use.

The CEO of minoHealth AI Labs, Darlington Akogo, says he will never forget his dinner experience with Bill Gates. Photo credit: darlingtinho

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he said the funding will be used to develop minoChat, a generative Al (multimodal large language model or LLM) for radiology.

Receiving the grants seemed to end everything for Darlington, but he later received an email inviting him to dinner with Bill Gates at his home in Seattle.

“I was managing my excitement even after I got a visa and other needed documents to travel. I did not read the full mail when I received it, so I did not know I was meeting him in his home. There was a rehearsal before we left for Bill Gates' house.”

“I met the head of AI for the US White House. Originally, the plan was for the dinner to last for two hours, but it went for over five hours. I explained what we do in detail, and it was a special moment. I will never forget the experience.”

When they were done with dinner, Darlington asked Bill Gates to take a picture with him.

In an Instagram post, he said:

“This evening is forever etched in my heart and mind.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Ghanaian who met Bill Gates

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments from Darlington's interview with DJ Nyaami about his meeting with Bill Gates.

@evelynnyarko247 said:

"Darlington, you’re an inspiration and a motivator to the younger generation. Thumbs up to you"

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"This is good one from our own Ghanaian 🇬🇭"

@Epoch380 said:

"That’s Darlington, an excellent inspiration for the youth in the Tech space. Keep going higher Sir."

@matthewkofiyeboah5349 wrote:

"We are Learning' were your last words and this is deep!"

@isaiahnketiah3585 said:

"Boss I have been greatly inspired by your talk with Mr. Darlintin. God bless you and please bring such great people who are our own. They inspire us best"

