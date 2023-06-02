A plus-size Ghanaian man called Kissiedu Kweku Dompe Hyde caused a massive stir at a wedding ceremony

Hyde performed a choreography with three other gentlemen including a set of twins, at the event

Onlookers could not stop cheering him on, especially when he hit the dancefloor with banging moves

Kissiedu Kweku Dompe Hyde, a Ghanaian plus-size man, caused a wedding crowd to scream at the top of their voices while others froze to watch.

This was after the gentleman hit the dancefloor with powerful, banging dance moves that he performed along with a set of twins and another gentleman.

Hyde, despite having plus-size, appears to have a flexible body as he was able to effortlessly jam to the music in a choreographic manner along with the other three controllers.

Plus-size man breaking dance moves on the dancefloor Photo credit: Peopleimages via Getty Images; @mc_threesixty via Instagram

Social media users could not keep their cool after seeing Hyde's dance moves. A lot of them rushed into the comment section to express their thoughts.

Check out some of the reactions they shared below:

alheripaulahmadu indicated:

Its their vibe nd undiluted joy for me, biggie nailed it he looks exactly like my cousin

kingswag5427 commented:

I have said before, nobody should say biggie go to gym please ☝

fatmazohraouaaz8 stated:

We Africans including myself ( Nord African) are the best dancers

samaradebbie said:

Abeg can somebody connect me to those twins I’m feeling their vibes

tok2tutpik added:

If I don’t get same energy from friends during my wedding, I’m calling the wedding off

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh