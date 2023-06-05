Andrew Asenso was a pupil teacher in Ghana who lived above his salary because he spent monies his siblings abroad sent to him

He never used the monies sent for what they were intended for but rather spent them on women and other things

When he learnt his siblings were coming to Ghana, he fled to Russia because he could not face them

A lot of Ghanaians and Africans abroad have experiences of family members who misuse their monies meant for projects in their home countries.

Andrew Asenso, a Ghanaian who lives in Russia currently, is guilty of such acts. He said his siblings who were in Europe often sent him money to purchase cars or build houses in Ghana for them but he squandered them. When his siblings did not send him money, he sold some of his father’s properties.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the former teacher said his salary in Ghana at the time was not enough so he spent what his siblings sent for their projects.

Andrew Asenso said he is now married to a Russian

“If I received the money, I spent it. I spent all the money they gave me for a building project or car purchase. At the time, we thought it was easy to make money abroad. I was a teacher and I got used to the comfortable life. My salary was not enough for me. I sold my father’s car and wasted the money.

“I was a bad boy. I spent some of the money my siblings sent for projects on women and other things. I was a bother to my family,” he added.

Andrew leaves Ghana for Russia

When Andrew heard that some of his siblings were coming to Ghana, he decided to leave the country so he does not meet them. He decided to travel to Russia.

“So when my siblings said they were coming to Ghana, I had to flee because I could not face them. I rented out my sibling’s house and fled to Russia. It was visa-free.”

He went to Russia after he applied for a school and later moved to Germany. However, he could not stay in Germany for long and moved back to Russia.

He went back to school in Russia and even dated his lecturer at the time.

The main challenge he faced in Russia was the language barrier. He said he needed to learn the language for about a year. He has lived in Russia for about 10 years and has three children with three different women. Andrew is now married to a Russian.

Watch the video below:

