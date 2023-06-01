Harrison Matti is an alumnus of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) and founder of the Ghana-based food brand, Eleven15 Restaurant

The idea to start his own food venture came while he was attending university, but he officially launch it in 2019

The restauranteur opened up about his journey, including overcoming tribulations in the early stages and along the path of growing his business

At a young age, Harrison Matti learned the skill of entrepreneurship from his birth parents, who taught him how to run a business and take pride in earning his own money.

His interest in entrepreneurship started growing when he assisted his father, who returned home with work from the non-governmental organisation World Vision Ghana, in writing Christmas cards and stories for children outside of Ghana.

Matti tells YEN.com.gh that his ''father was an Evangelical Presbyterian Pastor, farmer, and an employee of the charity organisation.'' While his dad taught him how to grow and run a business, his culinary aptitude was passed down to him by his mother. These skills shaped Matti's life, including starting his food brand Eleven15 Restaurant.

Early childhood life outside Ghana's capital, Accra

Like many young people, his journey began with his family. Young Matti initially lived with his grandmother in their home town in Agortime-Kpetoe in Ghana's Volta Region.

''I spent one year of my school life at the EP Basic School,'' he says.

Matti was eager to share his journey with the world when he added that his sight-impaired grandfather taught him how to write his name.

Matti juggles his education with work

When Matti returned to Accra, where he was born, he attended primary school at IBM at Madina but left in class two.

''I started school at IBM but had to quit. My teacher then made me polish his shoe twice over two terms. I refused in the third term, tossed the shoe and polish away one day, and was ordered to summon my parents. I was told to leave the school and never return.''

He moved to Baba Yara M/A 1&2 Junior High School (JHS). Matti recalls repeating class five because he was not attending class.

''I had a bike and was interested in making money. The class six teacher knew my dad, and he probably told him I was not attending school. I was asked to do probation. I did class five twice, which was my life's turning point. My dad asked me to learn carpentry if I would not go to school; that was the turning point for me,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

In JHS, Matti and his siblings worked on their father's farm and planted various crops.

''I'm from a family of seven children. My dad was entrepreneurial. He loved farming. He had a piece of land in our home town where we harvested flamboyant seeds. He paid us old 50 cedis each per margarine cup.''

In Accra, Matti's father also had a farm at the Madina cemetery during their early settlement. They grew yam, maise, cowpea, and cassava and kept goats at home, allowing them to earn money. ''This was in primary school,'' he said.

Besides his father, Matti's mother, a professional fashion designer, equipped him with cooking skills.

''She did a lot of sewing. She also sold charcoal and opened a chop bar. I was the male you'd find at home because my sister was too young. I was attending a shift school/morning and afternoon then.''

When Matti advanced to JHS, he juggled his education with operating his family's corn mill business.

''Someone was running it and could hardly make GH¢100 for a month. Then he went for a Christmas visit elsewhere, and my dad asked me to take over. I made GH¢100 in one week. I was made to take over the corn mill and juggle it with my studies.

After he completed JHS, the family had to shut down the corn mill because they didn't trust anyone to run it, he said.

Matti's senior high school and tertiary education

Though older than most of his peers, the teenager navigated through the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) as a General Arts student and joined the cadet group for extracurricular activities. It was at this level he desired a career in the military.

''I originally wanted to be a military officer. I applied after SHS and was selected, but my father took me to visit a family friend who was a colonel. My father's friend said he didn't understand why I wanted to join the military instead of attending university. He explained that I was better off with a degree in the military. So, I agreed to go to the university. I had already gained admission into University for Development Studies (UDS).''

Life presents challenges to Matti

However, Matti encountered a stumbling block when his father refused to fund his university study because his siblings' tuition stressed his father. ''He wanted me to join the military because of financial constraints.''

Determined to continue his studies after graduating from SHS in 2007, he used his savings from his laundry job and support from his siblings to pay for his university education when he started, but his father eventually assisted him.

Matti still clung to the army dream even at this late stage. After completing his national service at the St. Charles Schools in Tamale, he applied to join the army but was not accepted.

Matti's journey to starting Eleven15 Restaurant

While in UDS, he cooked a lot for himself and his friends. However, his finances were not good back then to start a business.

''I started university at age 20. I studied Development Studies and finished the programme in July 2012 but graduated in November 2012. I got a job after my national service in October 2013 but felt underpaid,'' said Matti.

So, he began a side job to boost his income, and that was how the food brand idea was birthed.

''I was doing laundry throughout SHS to university. I quit the laundry job when I secured a position at the Ghana Community Radio Network (GCRN) as the project support officer. I also started my own laundry business with my brother, along with the new job. I later stopped the cleaning venture and founded the food business.

Matti quits his job to concentrate on his culinary business

In September 2017, he quit his job to focus on growing his business, but he could only open officially in 2019. He recalls funding the venture with earnings from a consultancy job from DW Academy to train several radio stations across Ghana on financial sustainability and viability.

''That's how I got to raise money for my first restaurant. I added other branches,'' he tells YEN.com.gh.

Matti faces turbulent challenges in business

Life, however, threw mountains of challenges at Matti. He was forced to shut down two branches.

''I officially opened Eleven15 Restaurant in 2019. I opened another branch on May 9, 2020, and shut it down on May 14 because the deal was unsuccessful.

When the restaurateur relocated to Adjiringano in Accra in September 2020, he opened another one but shut it down in 2022 because his landlord sold the property that housed them.

''I had invested everything I had got and other investments from family and friends. That branch got me my first interview. The landlord called on my birthday to break the news.''

Matti admits they're surviving and barely making it with only two branches.

''There is the Abokobi branch with two workers and the Lakeside branch with nine staff, including myself and my wife. I have yet to give up on entrepreneurship, but I don't want to invest in a property that is not mine.''

The ordeal with his former landlord that collapsed the Adjiringano branch greatly affected his passion for the food business. He now works for Easy Water for Everyone, a US-based NGO as the regional director and head of the company in Ghana, Senegal and Uganda. He also doubles as a part-time lecturer at Lakeside University College, Ghana (LUCG).

The business owner and educator is also a doctoral (PhD) candidate at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a master's student pursuing an MBA in Impact, Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) Accra.

Before these accomplishments, he had obtained his first master's degree in Local Economy Development at the Institute of Local Government Studies.

Matti says though he has plans to venture into other sectors and businesses, he wants to focus on his consultancy job and education for now. For the family man, the future is bright despite his entrepreneurial journey challenges.

