A Nigerian investor Osaretin Victor Asemota on Twitter has praised Ghana's DVLA for its top-notch services

He said he was not only pleased by the services rendered but also by the ambience at the DVLA prestige office

After he shared his views on Twitter, several people commended the agency, while others asked for other African countries to replicate the same quality of services

A Nigerian, Osaretin Victor Asemota, has taken to Twitter to express shock at the high-quality service he got when he went to renew his driver’s license at the Drivers’ and Vehicle License Authority (DVLA) in Accra, Ghana.

In a tweet, the Nigerian said his wife informed him about the DVLA's Prestige Service, and he decided to try it out.

“Ok, Ghana has done it again! I am shocked and pleasantly surprised. My wife told me about this Prestige DVLA service and I am quite impressed after finally using it for my license. They are making a fortune from providing excellent service in a government agency. Top notch ”

Nigerian Investor Victor Asemota said the ambience at the DVLA office was also top-notch Photo credit: @asemota

Osaretin Victor Asemota added in his thread that he was impressed not only by the quality service but also by the ambience in the office.

“What is even more impressive is the level and quality of service and not just the ambience. The people are super nice and efficient. Their tech works excellently as well. Banks can learn from this too. I am very impressed!!”

Reactions to Osaretin Asemota enjoying DVLA's Prestige Service

Commenting on the post, some people said the Nigerian government must learn from their Ghanaian counterparts. Others also urged the Ghanaian government to replicate this quality of service in other public agencies.

@KwameOApenteng said:

Leadership. There are other government agencies still wallowing in colonial legacy. DVLA has been a totally transformed organisation since 2017, when the current CEO was appointed.

@HelironT commented:

It's hard to believe this is a government office. Super impressed.

@JesusAgbon said:

I was treated here last year to do my license. Was quite impressed. No body dragging you to one corner to strike deals to help fast tack your license production. On the spot issuance with refreshments.

@bumblebees_ng said:

The top management must be superb. Once the head is right it trickles down. This is really impressive.

@tocenbyl mentioned:

You mean our own VIO? Or FRSC?!! No nau, haba... Dis place na Hotel reception!

@LiteratiMisfit said:

Meanwhile the "giant of Africa" is busy rigging criminals into power. This year alone the country has witnessed more mass graves than Ukraine, Russia, Syria and Yemen combined.

Nigerian YouTuber Lily Ogini explores 'the biggest hotel in Africa' located in Kwahu, Ghana

Victor Asemota is not the first to praise Ghana for something good or explore the country. Nigerian YouTuber Lily Ogini posted a video when she and her friends visited Rock City Hotel in Kwahu, the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Many believe Rock City is the biggest in Africa. Lily and her friends in the video agreed to the claim when they saw the huge facility on the Kwahu mountains

In the video, the YouTuber took her audience on a tour showing the luxury suites, swimming pool, restaurant, water fountain, and more.

