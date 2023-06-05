A creative primary six pupil has overcome challenges to exhibit his talent by building a model-cardboard house

Per reports, the determined pupil walks to school daily from Lackside to Adenta in Accra

His video, which was posted by blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 to Twitter, raked in views and tons of reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A talented primary six student, identified only as Jerry at an unnamed government school in Adenta in Ghana's Greater Accra Region, has built a house with cardboard.

The young learner, who was filmed in his uniform, showed off his creative piece in a video that surfaced online.

Jerry walks to school

According to the Twitter account @SIKAOFFICIAL1, Jerry treks to school daily from Lakeside to Adenta.

Boy who walks daily to school from Lakeside to Adenta builds a house with cardboard. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''Despite his long daily trek from Lakeside to Adenta, Jerry's dedication to his education and his aspirations to become an architect shine through,'' the blogger posted with a video.

Following the post, thousands of people have seen the footage, which raked in many reactions and one comment.

According to the commenter, the government should invest in more kids with potential like Jerry.

Watch the video below:

How one netizen reacted to the video of Jerry

@nii_kela commented:

The government should invest more in kids with a potential of this kind and others, ebi them go make the country proud one day.

Ghanaian boy builds a car from scraps

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian teenager Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region built his first car.

The car, which is driven by the 18-year-old, burns little fuel and travels smoothly. Danso said he had always wanted to create a car and that, through hard work, he's been able to do so.

Ghanaian engineer builds power bank to charge laptops

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian engineer Robert Nsoh created the EcoMini+ power bank, which gives the user 24/7 illumination and at least four hours for laptop recharging.

The device is intended for laptops and other low-power, devices such as smartphones and light bulbs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh