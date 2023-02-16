A Ghanaian man has opened up on how he spent his savings in a bid to travel to Dubai in search of greener pastures

In a video on YouTube, Kwabena Brown said he regrets going to Dubai because his expectations were not met

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man for using his life experience to advise Ghanaians

A young Ghanaian man has said he regrets travelling to the United Arab Emirates with the aim of going to seek greener pastures.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Kwabena Brown said he was deceived by the person who facilitated his travel to the oil-rich country.

Ghanaian man opens up life in Dubai Photo credit@SVTV Africa/ @gerripix/GettyImages

He added that he was living in good conditions in Ghana until he decided to make that journey.

“I was selling rubber bags and that is how come I was able to fund my trip to Dubai. I was able to save 27,000 cedis from that job and I paid 9,000 cedis to the agent who facilitated the trip. I also used the money to prepare for my trip".

“He told me my job is secured until I realized that my visa was not an employment visa but rather a visiting visa’” he added.

The SHS graduate says he planned to return home after he saw that everything promised him was a lie.

“When I got there and I wasn’t getting a job, I became envious of my friends anytime I saw them post on social media, I became sad anytime I looked in the mirror because I realized things were not right.

Kwabena said his saving grace came when his brother facilitated his travel back home after hearing of his plight.

“For me I will advise that if you have a relative there who doesn’t have a job help him to come home

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man for opening on his time in Dubai.

McLaren Agyei Amos:

This dude has really made my day

Lock&Go Rastalyfstyle:

This boy naturally has a good soul . I feel it from his talks . I don’t have the capacity at the moment to help him but if anyone here has that capacity, pls do help him. But DJ Nyame pls tell him I want him as my friend

Jonathan Ofori:

This boi is saying the whole truth bro it’s not easy here am here also and it’s very tough and I have decided to come back home this year

