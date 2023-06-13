A video of a young barber who has adopted innovative ways of trimming the hair of his customers has got people talking

In the video, the man was seen giving one of his young customers a facial treatment after he had trimmed his hair

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the barber

A young barber has sparked massive reactions on TikTok after a video of him attending to one of his customers surfaced on the internet.

Unusual of barbers who trim and style the hair of their customers, the video of the young barber showed him going the extra mile to give his customers a facial treatment.

In one such video, the barber had apparently applied a face mask cream to one of his customers' face while timing his hair and was ready to take it off.

As he removed the facial mask, the young customer looked uncomfortable with the procedure, judging by his body language.

He kept a steady face and also showed no signs of excitement despite his wonderful new haircut.

The 26-second video had gathered over 26,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Social media users react to the style of the barber

Netizens who shared their views were surprised by the actions of the barber, with many wondering whether the facial will come at an additional cost.

ITZ WF OLACODED asked:

Na hair I come barb no blind my eye

Lil.Cee_Jhay indicated:

U get fresh face aa, fresh face…. This can’t change anything

Ruby Marfo added:

Now barbershop turn to visual art studio

Girl indicated:

Wetin concern barber with facials

UCC female graduate becomes a barber

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a graduate of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has opened up about her journey to becoming a professional barber after university.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Priscilla Arthur shared that she decided to follow her passion as a barber right after school and it is a decision she is proud of.

She narrated that she realised her desire for barbering at a very young age but her family were not in support of a female taking up such a job.

