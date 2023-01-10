A young Ghanaian TikToker has shared how she was subjected to invectives after she called out hailing ride drivers in Kumasi over their poor services.

In a post on Twitter, she revealed how the drivers called her all sort of names simply because she asked them to do the right thing

Netizens who reacted to the post encouraged Bolt and Uber to take action on the bad services being rendered by some of their drivers

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Jennifer Amartei is receiving a lot of flak from some disgruntled hailing ride drivers after she criticized them over their services.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Twitter timeline, the young lady @miss enny11 revealed how her criticism over the poor service rendered by some hailing ride drivers especially in Kumasi was countered with personal attacks and insults.

She shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats between a group of hailing ride drivers who took offense at her criticisms and decided to make her a subject of mockery during one of their conversations.

“Did I lie about those bolt drivers, we all can testify… they have added my video to a chat just to bash me. I didn’t even say all they do. My lips being huge,that’s fact… what can I do?” she wrote.

Meanwhile, @Boltapp_gh has tweeted in response to the allegations levelled against their drivers expressing willingness to investigate the issue at hand.

"Hello, we are concerned to learn about your experiences and we would like to follow up with you. Global policies on data restrict us from requesting details via social media platforms. We kindly ask that you report this issue via the Bolt app so we can follow up appropriately."

Ghanaians share similar experiences

Netizens who reacted to the post shared similar experiences of how these drivers exploit the system to their advantage.

@I_Am_Winter

Oh sorry, I once made a controversial tweet from experience about their attitude thinking something will be done about it but still; Bolt no dey hear word

@lesyo_

what are you doing about this ?

@IamKobiBiney

Herh asem wei just don’t order for bolt in Kumasi. I happened to be in Kumasi during xmas and my car was out for service so I decided to use bolt for just 48 hours and the experience was just bad

@efiejollof

In Ghana we tolerate a lot of things that's why. In Nigeria, they can't do that. I heard they don't even charge extra for AC. It's all included in the fare. But this is Ghana, anything goes.

