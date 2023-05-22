Celebrated Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her lovely husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah met business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Kumawood actress, filmmaker Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, met famous and wealthy Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite in Kumasi.

They met when the Ntiamoahs were naming their son Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah and celebrating his birth at Lancaster Kumasi City.

Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah meet Dr Osei Kwame Despite. Image Credit: @tracey_boakye

In a video which Tracey Boakye shared on her verified Instagram page, she and her husband were seen having a conversation with Despite.

Even though the audio was muted with Davido's song, Away, they could be seen laughing and having a great discussion.

Mrs Badu Ntiamoah hinted that she wanted to be like the wealthy Ghanaian business mogul as she posted the video.

Making her request in the form of a prayer, she wrote:

Dear God, I want to be rich like Despite. Amen.

Below is a video of Tracey Boakye and her husband conversing with Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

Ghanaians react to the video of Tracey Boakye saying she wants to be rich like Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Many people claimed that Tracey Boakye was already rich and that, they would rather like to be rich like her as they see her as an inspiration. However, others prayed that her wish would come true.

mama_traceyb said:

And me too want to be rich like you. Ende3 me wo kwan twa from you to Despite de3 hmmm by the way Amen to All your secret Prayers

ballyqueenbeautystudio stated:

From your mouth to God’s ear

ajubi_kete stated:

I checked in with you, yesterday when u were talking to Despite. I was behind you, but I couldn't call you. I'm a die-hard fan

shika_ella said:

Eiiiiiiiiiiiii maame please, if you are saying this, what should I say?❤️❤️❤️❤️

obdddzzzz commented:

Including health, peace and love

house_of_ade3pena said:

Dear God I also want to be rich like Mrs Tracy Badu Ntiamoah.

ephyaokyerewaa stated:

You will be richer and I want to be like you

Tracey Boakye and hubby christen son in a plush ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah christened their son in a beautiful ceremony in Kumasi.

A video of the plush decor at the event surfaced online and many people are congratulating them on a successful christening.

