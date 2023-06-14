A man living abroad has called on Ghanaian women to stop asking for MoMo and work hard for their own money

In a video, he showed his White female colleagues abroad who he said work and enjoy their money

The man said one of the women in his video is working while schooling and still living her best life

A man living abroad has drawn a sharp contrast between White women and Ghanaian ladies when it comes to making money and providing for themselves.

The man encouraged Ghanaian women to work and use their monies for themselves instead of expecting others to always give them money.

In a TikTok video, @kofigabs showed his female colleague who was cleaning. He narrated that white women work and spend their money as they desire.

Mr Happiness said Ghanaian women must stop asking people for MoMo Photo credit: @kofigabs

Source: TikTok

The man, who also calls himself Mr. Happiness, encouraged Ghanaian women to stop demanding Mobile Money and rather work for their financial freedom.

“This is my colleague she is called Noella. She is 21 years. Here is another 21-year-old. As you can see, she is working. She is also a marketing student. This White lady has bought a car through this job. She is such a beautiful girl but she is working. Pretty ladies in Ghana will say they are beautiful and must receive MoMo instead. In abroad the system works.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian man abroad advises lazy people to use their money for business instead of travelling

Mr Happiness is not the only person living abroad who has been advising Ghanaians.

In a TikTok video, a man who works in a fruit packaging warehouse said to succeed abroad, one must be hardworking. He said living abroad was not for lazy people.

Using himself as an example, the man said he works for 11 hours just because he needs money for school fees.

Ghanaian man compares new boss abroad to ex-boss in Ghana

A young man living abroad was in the trends sometime after he compared his former Ghanaian boss and his current boss abroad.

In a TikTok video, the man said his boss abroad is careful even when criticising the employees for making mistakes. However, his boss in Ghana insulted him even for petty mistakes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh