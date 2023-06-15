A new award category, Best African Music Performance, has been introduced in the Grammy Awards

The genres considered in the category include Highlife and Ghanaian Drill, among others

It has come out that Dentaa Amoateng, a Ghanaian media personality, used her relationships with major stakeholders to put Ghana music on the map

Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Dentaa Amoateng is said to be the brain behind the recognition of Ghanaian genres in the new Grammy category, Best African Music Performance.

Under the new award category introduced, the genres considered are Highlife, Ghanaian Drill and other African genres, including Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro-Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Afro-House, South African Hip-hop and Ethio Jazz.

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly referred to as Bullgod, made this revelation.

In February 2023, Dentaa got three invites for Ghanaian artistes to go to the Grammys Photo credit: @Dentaa_show

He said Ghanaians must applaud Dentaa, who he believes played a critical role in Ghana’s genres getting recognised by the biggest music awards in the world.

A tweet on the HitzFM account indicated that Bullgod said, “Highlife, Ghanaian drill captured in new Grammy category: One of the people we need to be thankful for is Dentaa.”

The Best African Music Performance Category will debut in the 2024 edition. The Recording Academy, who are the organisers of the Grammy Awards, announced this on Tuesday, June 13, 2024.

Dentaa Amoateng is known to have good international connections, and one of them is with Grammy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr.

Dentaa takes three Ghanaian artistes to Grammys

Earlier this year, at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Dentaa got three Ghanaian artistes to the event in Los Angeles.

In February 2023, BET Award winner, Stonebwoy, rapper Edem and former Artiste of the Year, Kidi, were the three artistes who attended the event.

Dentaa said in an earlier interview on Accra-based Joy FM that she asked Harvey to allow a few Ghanaian artistes to come to the Grammys.

“I was like, Harvey can I get an invite for some of these African artistes to come to the Grammys because there are not many Ghanaians that get the opportunity to go, so if I am going to go, I want to go with my African brothers and sisters.”

Camidoh nominated for the 2023 BET Awards

Meanwhile, Ghanaian singer Camidoh, known in private life as Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, has been nominated for the 2023 BET Awards in the Best New International Act (Viewer's Choice) category. The nomination was announced in a statement on the official website of BET on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

