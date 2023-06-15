Jeffrey Kuffuor is a young who lives in the United States of America and works in the IT industry

He makes $30 an hour working as a Data Centre Technician at Google, where he believes is the best place to work

Jeffrey who lives with his parents, intends to work hard, make money and build a house in Ghana

Jeffrey Kuffuor said he has always wanted to travel to the United States, where his parents lived, and also because he wanted a career in IT

He told DJ Nyamii on SVTV Africa that even though it has been just a year and a half since he left Ghana for America, he has a well-paying job that comes with other benefits.

Jeffrey said Google is the best place to work considering the salary and the facilities available Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

“I have been in America for one year and six months. I have had a job for close to nine months now. I work as a Data Centre Technician at Google. To me, Google is the best company ever. They give us breakfast and lunch, there is a basketball court and other facilities for employees. As a company staff, you are even happy working because of all they offer aside from the salary.”

Jeffrey who lives in Virginia said he works for eight hours each day. He added that, overtime allowance is also paid when one works beyond their agreed time.

Jeffrey encouraged every young person who can venture into IT to study and venture into the sector.

“You just have to be determined when you come abroad. Don’t let anybody discourage you. Some of the older ones here have not led a good life, so they do not give good advice. Everybody cannot work in the tech industry. There are other jobs that you can do and equally make money.”

On his encounter with other Ghanaians abroad, Jeffrey said some people do not give the young ones sound advice.

“Some of the elderly ones encourage the younger Ghanaians here to spend all the money they make. Meanwhile, some elderly men spend on women and other unnecessary things.”

Watch the video below:

