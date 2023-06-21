A voice recording leaked on social media, shared by Afia Dimples on Twitter, allegedly reveals a Ghanaian woman planning to cheat on her partner

The explicit conversation has sparked intense discussions about trust and fidelity in relationships

This serves as a powerful reminder of the complexities and challenges faced by couples in today's world and has generated numerous reactions

In a recent social media frenzy, a voice recording shared by Afia Dimples on Twitter has ignited a heated debate about trust and fidelity.

The leaked recording allegedly captures a Ghanaian woman while planning to cheat on her partner.

As the audio circulates rapidly, listeners are left astonished by the explicit conversation and the potential ramifications for the couple's relationship.

Cheating Ghanaian lady's voice note surfaces online Photo credit: Petri Oeschger via Getty Images; kojoghwood via TikTok

The incident has sparked widespread discussions about the importance of open communication and loyalty within partnerships.

While the identity of the individual behind the voice note remains hidden, the recording serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced in modern relationships.

Ghanaians react to voice note of cheating girlfriend

The recording has caused a great stir on social media, including TikTok, where it was first made public on the handle @kojoghwood.

Below are some comments YEN.com.gh gathered.

Junior commented:

By this tym de way she’s giving her serious boyfriend tough tym errr …. But falaaa to someone

Sam9020Kobby indicated:

This is what most ladies are doing to change the mind of genuine people. Imagine if you think she is your serious woman. Why would you do that

rudbwoystryka stated:

may God almighty help we the kind guyz cos we’re passing through a lot Eii

Listen to the recording here.

Video shows man snatching wig, slippers and phone from girlfriend after catching her dining with someone else

There was drama at a restaurant in a different publication as a man confronted his girlfriend after discovering she was with someone else.

He was so furious at what he saw that he dragged the phone, shoes, and wig he had given her without hesitation.

Homeless man says he lost everything after cheating on his girlfriend, advises men to love their women

Meanwhile, Peter Bond, popularly known as @bondgives on TikTok, recently shared a poignant interview with a homeless man, which shed light on the consequences of infidelity.

The man, reflecting on his own mistakes, shared this heartfelt message:

"Cheating on my girl. After I cheated on her, I lost everything. We talked about buying a house together, getting a car together, and now look at me, I have nothing. I just lost it. If you have a good girl, just love and cherish her. Don't be like me," the emotional and sad-looking man said.

