Ghanaian media personality Afia Kwarteng Asamani recounted her humble past in a recent interview

She recalled doing menial jobs to survive, including pounding fufu for people to get some to eat

Her video, posted to YouTube by Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe, elicited emotional reactions, with many admitting they were inspired

Atinka Media Village journalist Afia Kwarteng Asamani recalled her modest past before becoming a television presenter and newscaster.

In a recent interview on Mahyease on Adom TV, the media personality recounted how she sometimes lived on the benevolence of others in the past.

Atinka Media presenter Afia Kwateng Asamani recalls hard times in video. Photo credit: Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe.

Source: Instagram

Afia Asamani's struggle to feed herself

According to Afia Asamani, she sometimes had to pound fufu in people's houses to get some to eat. She revealed in the never-heard-before interview that she had to work menial jobs to survive.

''I had to sometimes pound fufu in people's houses to survive. I did that to get something to eat because life was difficult then.

''I also worked in call centres to get something to live on and for the experience before venturing into media years later," Afia Asamani recalled on Adom TV.

The video detailing her touching rise from grass to grace elicited reactions from her followers.

Many noted that the account touched them

@sampsonpaintsil9839 posted:

Very interesting, hard work pays; there's life after hard work.

@ireneselasie9617 mentioned:

You are lovely with brains, and God has blessed your hustle. Well done.

@kofiasamoah6867 reacted:

Wow. God Bless you. It is well. You've done well. But Jesus looked at them and said, "With man, this is impossible, but with God, all things are possible."

@nanasafowaa485 said:

Hmm, God is great.

Yaavim posted:

I am touched. God bless you.

@yawraster8161 reacted:

I am waiting for Cindy's Thomson when you invite her for me.

