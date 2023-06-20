Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has won the attention of social media users after releasing a movie about her memoir online

The 37-year-old shared her childhood experience and extra details in the trending movie uploaded on YouTube

Some social media users have commented on the short video, praising the style icon for inspiring young women to tell their story

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has released a 10-minute and 23-second movie chronicling her life experiences written in the trending memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson, her mother and her beautiful daughter look gorgeous in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

The movie captured her childhood, loneliness and how she found solace in music, especially Obrafour's songs. She revealed some details about how she got into pageantry and life after fame.

Some social media users have reacted after watching the movie about Yvonne Nelson's memoir

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@20n30somethings stated:

These are the movies I’m looking forward to seeing on the plane... telling a meaningful story. Yvonne is the Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa, Ayra, Burna, Chimamanda, Genevieve, and so many more which Ghana needs to break the stagnancy in the industry by sacrificing what everyone thinks to be AWESOME ♥️

@niislim6240 stated:

"You cannot score a goal while on the bench"... I'm proud of you. Our major problem here is parenting. We need more voices to save the next generation.

@emmanuel5217 stated:

Yvonne was in L400 when I joined Central University. I had admired her a lot, especially when I saw her, Trigmatic and a couple of other people studying for an exam, little did I know she had all this going on with her. Thank you for sharing your story Yvonne, I’m proud of you, always.

@farooqmourinho1223 stated:

I want to tell you that, You are Loved More Than You Could Ever Imagine. Stay Strong YN

@DinewithSianorkie stated:

My impression, bold and brave to tell your story without fear. It was not all that glamorous in the beginning. Looking forward to the next

Watch the youtube video below

Watch the snippet from the launch of Yvonne Nelson's book

Yvonne Nelson has shared a short video from the launch of her memoir on June 18, 2023, with top celebrities and movie producers like Shirley Frimpong Manso and Joselyn Dumas in attendance.

