A video of a woman giving possible reasons why Sarkodie advised Yvonne Nelson to terminate her pregnancy has surfaced

The woman opined that it was possible because he didn't want to lose his girlfriend then because of the issue

She further added that maybe Sarkodie was in just to have fun and nothing more

A Ghanaian woman in the United States has given possible reasons why Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie might have told actress Yvonne Nelson to terminate her unborn baby 13 years ago.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the woman who identifies as Naana Donkor Arthur shared her views on Yvonne Nelson's memoir. She said that Sarkodie may have refused to accept responsibility for the baby, possibly because he couldn't let the baby come between himself and his wife Tracy Owusu Addo, who was then his girlfriend.

She added that it was also possible that Tracy got wind of Yvonne's pregnancy and warned his man to distance himself from it or risk losing her.

Naana also looked at it from a point where Sarkodie might have told Yvonne that he was already in a serious relationship and hence, only wanted to have fun.

She concluded by advising Ghanaians not to hurl invectives at the two celebrities but rather, learn lessons from the incident.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 views and 200 likes.

Woman buys 15 copies of Yvonne Nelson's memoir

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a young lady bought 15 copies of I Am Not Yvonne Nelson at the Silver Bird Cinema.

The lady apparently is a partner of a bookstore called Read2live Books.

Pearl Enyonam revealed that she went to pick up the books for her clients and has put some on the shelf for others who might want copies.

"I am a partner at Read2live Books and we had some clients who had been asking for the book. So we decided to contact the team through the number on their post to secure some copies for our clients. So I was there to pick up some copies for my clients," she said.

