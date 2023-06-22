A video of a journalist opening up on how Yvonne Nelson feels has warmed hearts online

Olele Salvador says the actress's quest to find her dad is the major motivation behind the book

Netizens who saw the video commended Olele for giving his viewpoint on the issue

Emmanuel Kwame Sarpong a Ghanaian entertainment journalist popularly known as Olele Salvador on social media, has shared his opinion behind Yvonne Nelson's motivation to write the much talked about memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video sighted on TikTok, the 3 Music journalist opined that the book may not have been written if the mother of the actress was truthful.

Olele Salvado says Yvonne Nelson has been living a lie Photo credit: @olelesalvador @yvonne_nelsongh/Instagram

He said the book mainly centres on the actress's quest to find out who her father is after several attempts to get the answer from her mum proved futile.

"I've said that even in her relationships, Yvonne Nelson was looking for the father in the men that she dated."

Olele added the book tells how hurt the actress is for not knowing who her dad is after all these years.

"Clearly, she has been living the life of a movie all these years. Even the name she bears is not hers. That is why book is tiltled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3,000 likes and 150 comments.

Watch the video :

Ghanaians commend Olele Savaldor on sharing his thought on the Yvonne Nelson book

Netizens commended the journalist for bringing a different perspective to the issue.

akosuaphransiska stated:

So far you have talked sense about the book. No one understands the pain of living a lonely life. Even when you’re grown it still hunts you

Akua Empress added

She went true a lot and women out there should learn something from her but here we talking about her and Sarkodie Ghanaians

user7018849799554 revealed:

Exactly what I was saying. I'm praying she doesn't do anything to herself after all this. please the people around her should always be on the lookout

Afia Schwar blasts Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at Yvonne Nelson for washing her dirty linen in public with her explosive memoir.

Afia labelled the move by Yvonne to write a book as childish.

"Those applauding you today will remind your daughter who her grandmother is. Beware of the things you do when you have a daughter. I pray for you for strength the day your daughter will question you about your book," she wrote on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh