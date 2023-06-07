Irene Tetteh is a physically challenged 29-year-old lady who appeared on Date Rush to look for love

She did not only go on the show to look for love but also to solicit help to rent a new and better apartment

The CEO of Aduroye Herbal Centre, producers of Obuase Bitters, gifted her GH¢10,000 so she could rent a better place

Collins Amo, the chief executive officer of Aduroye Herbal Centre, which produces Obuase bitters, has donated GH¢10,000 to Irene Tetteh, a physically challenged lady who appealed for help on Date Rush.

Amo’s donation is to support Irene to rent a better apartment and be comfortable.

Irene, 29, who appeared on TV3’s Date Rush, moves with both her hands and feet. She said her condition was due to a poliovirus she contracted during her childhood.

When Irene appeared on the show to look for love, she used the opportunity to solicit a better place to live.

“I have lived alone for ten years. If someone can help me with accommodation, I will be happy because I can’t go to my shop when it rains.”

Presenting the money the management of TV3 presented an amount of GH¢7,200 to Irene’s landlady to be used to pay for the rent.

In a video posted on Zionfelixdotcom, the company explained that the rest of the money will be given to Irene so she decides what to use it for. According to the company, Irene could invest it in her business, save it or use it for anything she deemed fit.

Reacting to the kind gesture, Irene, amidst tears, said she was grateful.

“God really bless you. I say thank you. Wherever you got this money from may God replace it for you. May God bless whatever you will touch. I’m very happy," she said

Social media users comment on support for physically challenged lady

Reacting to Amo and Obuasi Bitters' support for Irene, netizens took to Instagram to praise the CEO and his company for their generosity.

