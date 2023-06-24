A beautiful lady who hustles on the streets selling Fan Milk products in a pushcart revealed her reason for doing such a tedious job

In a street interview, The hardworking woman said she partakes in the trade because she does not get any support from her boyfriend

Social media users admired her hardworking nature but were taken aback by her reason for working hard

A pretty lady, who tirelessly sells Fan Milk products on the streets using her pushcart, in a video, opened up about her reasons for choosing such a demanding job.

During a street interview, this hardworking woman revealed that she engages in this trade because she does not receive any assistance from her boyfriend.

Social media users were quick to admire her strong work ethic and determination. However, her explanation for working so hard stirred up a heated debate. Many people expressed surprise and disagreed with her perspective, asserting that it is not solely the responsibility of a boyfriend to provide for her.

In the interview, the lady emphasized the lack of support she receives from her boyfriend, which compelled her to take matters into her own hands. She said despite facing challenges and obstacles, she refused to give up and was determined to create a better future for herself. Many Ghanaians engage in the Fan Milk business for a living.

Fan Milk vendor sparks debate

hope4all said:

this woman could have answer the first question in a different way and that could have attract helpers to her.

Adom commented:

Some of us women mindset about relationship must be change....for sure

Yaw Blaqface wrote:

And what’s wrong with this job ? It’s a bad idea to sell ice creams!…. You people should stop disrespecting people’s jobs

Lady Who Used to Hawk Soft Drinks Relocates Abroad, Starts Working

In a similar story, a lady who once experienced immense suffering as a hawker has now achieved success after relocating abroad and securing a good job.

The lady's journey vividly demonstrated the toll that long hours of hawking had taken on her, leaving numerous cuts on her two legs.

After a video documenting her life transformation surfaced, many Nigerians who watched it were inspired by her resilience and determination

