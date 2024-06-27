A Kumasi guy took to TikTok to lament about the prices of goods in Accra after landing in the capital

In the video, the young man said he tried to purchase waakye at Rawlings Circle to eat, only for the food to be priced at GH¢30

He expressed his desire to return to Kumasi, stating that he cannot live in a place like Accra, comparing the price of food to that of Kumasi

A Kumasi-based guy who goes by the name Ebrymo on TikTok has shared his astonishment at the high cost of living in Accra. The young man who recently arrived in the capital city was taken aback by the prices of everyday goods, particularly food.

In his video, which he took at Circle, he narrated that he arrived in the morning and decided to buy waakye to break his fast. To his surprise, the meal was priced at GH¢30, an amount he found exorbitant compared to what he was accustomed to paying in Kumasi.

Disappointed, he expressed his desire to return to Kumasi as fast as possible, feeling that the cost of living in Accra was too high for him to bear. He compared the prices of goods in the capital to those in his hometown, highlighting the significant differences and questioning how people manage to live in Accra with such expenses.

His video sparked reactions from Ghanaians who shared their own experiences.

Kumasi guy's Accra experience sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Prince Adjei said:

You should have bought waakye not awaakye. Waakye is cheap but awaakye is expensive

Radikal Jñr commented:

Masa you haven’t been in Takoradi that why you saying that try Takoradi you know Accra is cheap

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said:

Come to Takoradi you will see shageeeeee

Man laments about koko price

In another story, A video of a young man complaining about the cost of living in Accra has surfaced online.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young man said he bought Koko with milk and bread totalling GH¢10.

Netizens who saw the video shared varied thoughts on the young man's complaints.

