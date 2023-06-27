Dr Daniel McKorley is a Ghanaian businessman who has invested heavily in the sports sector

According to the CEO of the McDan Group of Companies, he has built four astroturfs and construction for another one will begin soon

He said it is important that all businessmen and corporate Ghana invest in football since it is the passion of many Ghanaians

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley has listed some of the things he is doing and those in the pipeline to develop sports in Ghana.

He was speaking at the Ghana Football Awards ceremony that was held on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The business mogul was at the ceremony to announce and present an award to the Ghana Footballer of the Year. He was on the stage with the former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, to do the presentation.

Dr Daniel McKorley called on his fellow business people to invest in the sports sector

When the MC of the night asked why he invests so much in sports, especially football, Dr McKorley said it is important to invest in football because many Ghanaians are passionate about it.

“Football is our passion, and we have to support football. I want to congratulate a few people. Asamoah Gyan has done tremendously well in going back to his school to build an astroturf. I want to congratulate Mr. Kwame Kyei of Asante Kotoko. I want to call corporate Ghana and business people to put their weight behind the game so Ghana will be a better place.”

Dr McKorley then went on to outline his contributions and plans he has for the sports sector in Ghana.

“In my small way, I have been able to build three astroturfs. Next month, I’m starting another one in Cape Coast. The McDan Foundation has bought 150 acres of land to build a sports village. We are building a football academy, a tennis academy with 12 tennis courts. We are building a sports clinic and a sports hotel just for the game. This is what the McDan Foundation is doing.”

Dr. McKorley then called on corporate Ghana and business people to give back to the youth and the sports industry.

“I am also here to call on corporate Ghana and every businessman to support the youth and the game and give back to society.”

Watch the video below:

