Police have arrested 18 members of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon

Police said in a statement on February 14, 2023, that students were part of about 200 expelled members of the hall who causing disturbances on the university campus

Police said it had restored order and would soon process the students for the court to face the law for the actions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some 18 former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana, Legon, are in the grips of the police on Tuesday.

Police said in a press statement that the 18 Vandals, as they are popularly called, were among about 200 other former members of the hall who caused disturbances on campus on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

L-R: The statue of Bacchus at the Commonwealth Hall and file photo of armed policemen. Source: UGC, Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Source: UGC

"The police have been able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored," police assured in the statement.

Police said the 18 vandals would soon be processed for court.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Screenshot showing the blurred faces of two of the arrested former members of the Commonwealth Hall and the statement posted on Facebook. Source: Facebook/@GhPoliceService.

Source: Facebook

University of Ghana sacks continuing ‘Vandals’

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the University of Ghana took a firm decision to remove the continuing residents of the Commonwealth Hall.

The university also sacked all continuing male students of the Mensah Sarbah Hall.

The university explained that the decision was taken to prevent recurrent violent clashes between male residents of the two halls.

Female students and students with special needs were exempted, according to a notice from the university’s registrar.

The expelled continuing students were randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited Hostel and private hostels.

Members of the Commonwealth Hall have been blamed for violent incidents on the university campus in the past.

Vehicle set on fire as two rival halls clash at UG

Also, a vehicle went up in flames in August 2022 when Vandals and Vikings hall members clashed.

An eyewitness said police arrived on the scene but some students were unhappy with how they went about maintaining law and order.

To date is not exactly clear what caused the students from Commonwealth Hall to clash with those from Mensah Sarbah Hall.

The two halls have constantly clashed over trivial issues and damaged school and private property in the process.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh