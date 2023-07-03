When Hussein travelled to Italy from Ghana, he thought he would get a job immediately after he arrived

The Ghanaian man wanted to work so he could send money to his family back home, especially his mother

But things did not happen as he thought, Hussein went from Italy, then to Germany, Belgium and back to Italy all in search of a job

A Ghanaian man living in Italy has narrated his struggles after he left the country to Italy in search of greener pastures.

Hussein said it had been about fourteen years since he moved to Italy. However, he travelled to a few European countries after he arrived in Italy to find a job but that also failed.

Recounting his story on SVTV Africa, Hussein said his uncle helped him relocate from Ghana to Italy using a ‘family document’.

Hussein travelled to Italy, moved to Germany, to Belgium, and back to Italy Photo credit: @SVTV Africa (YouTube)

When he got to the country, he was expected to learn the Italian language before getting a job for easy communication.

But Hussein wanted to get a job immediately so he could send money to his family back home. He travelled to Napoli, where he worked as a farmhand for some time. He later relocated to Germany and subsequently to Belgium.

In Belgium, Hussein said he had no job six months into his stay in Belgium and decided to return to Italy.

Through persistence, Hussein got a job when he returned to Italy from Belgium. He was given the opportunity to even take a course to enhance his knowledge in the field of work.

Hussein has now settled and is making a good living in Italy. He is married to a Burkinabe.

Watch the video below:

