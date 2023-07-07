A 39-year-old woman living in Aflao in the Volta region lost her life when she went to the hospital to be attended to

Linda Adua offered to pay for her treatment via Mobile Money, but the nurses on duty refused to accept such a mode of payment

They, theref did not attend to her since she could not pay the charges via any other means at the time

A woman in a serious condition was refused treatment unless money was placed, which resulted in her death. As a result, the Central Aflao Hospital in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region and two of its nurses are currently under investigation for alleged medical malpractice.

The 39-year-old Linda Adua's family has since petitioned the President, the Minister of Health, the Ghana Health Service, and the Medical and Dental Council in an effort to secure justice.

According to the patient's family, the nurses refused to accept mobile money payment for the treatment of the ailing woman and her 19-year-old son, leaving the patient neglected until she passed away.

In response to the petition, the Medical and Dental Council and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) acted quickly to send a team of investigators to the hospital to look into the situation.

A team from the GHS was in the hospital to look into the situation, Dr. Gabrielle Kojo, the medical director of the Aflao Central Hospital, popularly known as Nkansah Hospital, confirmed to the Daily Graphic.

Source: YEN.com.gh