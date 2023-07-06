A court has jailed two people, an Evangelist and Prophetess, for stealing funds from a sick man's bank account

Samuel Kwesi Tsogbe and the self-proclaimed Prophet, Esther Christ, stole from the 72-year-old retired lecturer while staying at his home to offer prayers for his prolonged sickness

Samuel got six years imprisonment while Esther was jailed five years after the duo pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against them

Two leaders of a church, an Evangelist and Prophetess, have been thrown in jail for stealing 265,000 from a bedridden, retired lecturer's bank account.

The Evangelist, Samuel Kwesi Tsogbe, 33, and the self-proclaimed Prophet, Esther Christ, 63, stole the money from the retired lecturer's NIB bank account during their stay at the lecturer’s house.

According to a Daily Guide report, the two leaders of Cornerstone Ministry International arrived at the lecturer's house in Accra from Kpando in the Volta Region to offer prayers for the bedridden lecturer.

Details of the case emerged during a hearing at an Adentan circuit court.

After pleading guilty to the charges brought against them by the state and on the face of the preponderance of evidence adduced the court jailed them.

Samuel Kwesi Tsogbe got six years imprisonment, while Esther Christ was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

How Samuel and Esther got in touch with the sick lecturer

The lead state prosecutor in the case Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo told the court that in 2022, the two accused persons told a niece of the retired lecturer, Margaret Dzandu, that God has revealed to them how they can help her uncle recover from the prolonged sickness.

Samuel and Esther then explained to Margaret that they would have to move from Kpando, where they were, to stay with her 72-year-old uncle at his Danfa residence in Accra and offer intense prayers.

It said in 2022, the accused persons convinced the complainant that they had a revelation about her uncle’s predicament and persuaded her to send them to pray for the victim.

Margeret obliged and the two stayed with the bedridden lecturer for five months. One of the first things they did was to send away the house help, according to the report.

Samuel and Esther begin stealing from lecturer's bank account

The prosecution explained that on May 4, 2022, Samuel and Esther dragged the sick man to an NIB bank branch, where they withdrew GH¢200,000 from his account.

They also stole the victim’s ATM card and chequebook and consistently withdrew money and transfer it to Samuel's account.

But in June 2023, Margaret arrived at his uncle's house for a visit. While she was there she needed money so started looking for her uncle's chequebook and ATM card to withdraw some cash but she could not find them.

Suspecting foul play, Margaret reported the matter to the police and investigations started.

Samuel and Esther plead for forgiveness

Police found that Samuel and Esther used the stolen funds to buy a tipper truck and a Hyundai Mighty 2 truck. They also rented a shop in the Oti Region.

During the trial, Samuel begged for forgiveness from the court.

“I apologise for this; I have learnt my lesson,” he said among other pleas.

Esther also told the court, “I am sorry for my actions."

The presiding judge at the Adentan circuit court Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted the two persons on their own pleas.

The court further ordered the items they bought with the stolen money be seized and froze the account of Samuel.

