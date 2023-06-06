A video of an elderly Ghanaian woman showing off her dance moves has left many people surprised

The woman who attended a funeral used the opportunity to show mourners that she is also a good dancer

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the elderly woman for keeping the mourners entertained

An elderly Ghanaian woman has impressed dance lovers after she stole the spotlight at a funeral with her amazing dance moves.

The video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the elderly woman in her red funeral attire dancing with excitement and joy at what was meant to be a sorrowful event.

Old lady thrills mourners with waist dance Photo credit:@adowaghanadance/TikTok

Surprisingly, the music that was being played at the funeral grounds was a high-tempo tune, hence allowing the woman to entertain and also prove to the mourners that she can indeed boogie.

As if she had been possessed, the woman displayed a high level of energy as she displayed incredible dance moves, much to the surprise of the people gathered.

The manner in which she wiggled her waist in sync with the danceable tune got everyone staring at her, with some onlookers even urging her on.

At the time of writing the report, the 41-second video had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians stunned over well the woman danced

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed surprise over how she danced with energy and happiness during a funeral.

Kouassi Yao Silvere indicated:

imagine her youthful dey

Abena Adepa reacted:

Once a slay queen always be a slay queen you do all mum

shafiya added:

As if she was waiting for the person to die

Gariba Fango replied:

guys let mummy realise some pressure out

