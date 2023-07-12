Ah'lyric, a brave 6-year-old girl, escaped from her captor's grasp after being briefly abducted at a Miami apartment complex

Leonardo Venegas, a 32-year-old resident of Miami, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and child abuse

Security cameras captured Venegas near the complex, and a white Range Rover was seen leaving the scene, leading to his identification and subsequent arrest

Ah'lyric, a courageous 6-year-old girl, found herself in a distressing situation last week when she was abducted and briefly held captive at a Miami apartment complex in Florida, USA.

However, her incredible bravery and quick thinking enabled her to escape from her captor's clutches.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas of Miami, was subsequently arrested on charges of kidnapping and child abuse causing no great bodily harm.

What CCTV footage captured regarding the abduction incident

According to NBCnews, security cameras installed near the apartment complex captured crucial evidence of the incident.

Before the abduction attempt, footage showed a white Range Rover parked near the premises. Venegas was observed on camera as he walked toward the rear of the complex.

Moments later, he was seen on the footage running hastily towards the parking lot, while the Range Rover departed from the scene.

The alarming incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting parents to remain vigilant in safeguarding their children. Authorities have commended Ah'lyric's courage in the face of danger.

When interviewed, the six-year-old heroine indicated that she bit the suspected kidnapper when he attempted to carry her into his car, forcing him to drop her instantly.

