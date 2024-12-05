It was all joy at the graduation of a young lady who could not forget the immense role her dad played in her academic journey

To honour him, the proud lady dressed her dad in her graduation apparel, warming hearts on social media

Netizens who saw the post were touched by the lady's gesture and expressed their views in the comment section

A young Ghanaian lady has warmed many hearts on social media after celebrating her dad at her graduation.

The young lady, @Ohemaaadepa, was among recent graduates who had completed their university education at the University of Energy and Natural Resources.

Ohemaa was delighted to have bagged a degree and rejoiced in a viral TikTok video. She didn't forget to appreciate those who made her journey successful, including her loving father.

In the video, the proud Ghanaian graduate honoured her father by dressing him in her graduation robe and outfit, recognising his immense love and support.

She also expressed her love for her loving father in a post that captured the attention of many on social media.

Netizens hail responsible dad

Netizens who saw the young lady's video celebrating her father at her graduation were impressed. Many hailed her dad in the comment section while praising the young lady for acknowledging his efforts. Others also congratulated Ohemaa.

@Nana Opoku wrote:

"Awww so encouraging to others women can do it as men congratulations."

@Bernice wrote:

"How I wish my dad was around to wear the dress he sewed for my graduation. my father was buried three days to my graduation and the pain was something else."

@Akwaboah's wrote:

"Congrats hun."

@Josy wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Nachy, BScN, RN wrote:

"Congratulations Ohemaa."

@Queen_tricia wrote:

"This is me on my graduation day."

Lady bags first-class to honour dad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian lady was very proud after bagging a first-class at the university.

In a video, she dedicated her achievement to her dad, who passed away many years ago. She noted that she wanted to fulfil her promise of making it, hence her academic success.

The brilliant young lady's story touched the hearts of many netizens who saw the viral social media video.

