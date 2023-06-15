Social media has gone haywire after a trotro fitted with CCTV camera and socket plugs surfaced online

Passengers who sat in the car looked unconcerned over the new additions made by the owner of the vehicle

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions about the motive behind such innovations by the car owner

An interesting video of a mini commercial bus fitted with a CCTV camera and socket plugs has sparked a huge reaction from netizens on social media.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @steve_puffty, revealed that the vehicle, which is often known as trotro, was spotted in Kumasi.

Trotro will camera and socket plugs have impressed many online Photo credit:@steve_puffty/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Unusual for public transport, which at best might have flat-screen television and an air conditioner, this trotro showed that more things could be added to it to enhance customer service.

Just at the entrance of the trotro, one socket plug had been fixed where passengers in the front row could charge their mobile phones and other electronic gadgets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Two more socket plugs were also fixed at vantage points where persons in the middle and back seats can also benefit from them.

There was also a CCTV camera alongside a TV monitor in the bus where passengers could directly watch their movements on the screen.

The 21-second video was captioned:

#Kumericans is only kumasi that u will get this trotro, cctv camera and sockets to charge ur phones big ups to the driver and his mate

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 19,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the additions made to the trotro

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video had their own ideas on why the owner of the vehicle would opt to do that.

joo pasaasa indicated:

I cry for the mate

Ohemaa stated:

Am sure the car owner is watching from home, gyidie asa

Pretty fairy added:

I take this car before, edey for sofoline..I was like make I charge my phone er our prepaid finish for house

Abariga Joseph commented:

All from battery and fuel imagine double fair the conductor will want to take when u refuse he will say can't u see we are using electricity

Trotro mate woos a passenger

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a commercial bus conductor has raised eyebrows on social media after he was filmed in a video busily trying to win a passenger over.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @gyaigyimii had the trotro mate initially moving from his seat to sit beside the female passenger he liked.

He was then captured doing his best to get her contact but the lady seemed very uninterested.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh