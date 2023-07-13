A video of a young man enjoying a bowl of fufu with his friends at a local restaurant in East Legon has raised eyebrows

The young man revealed that the meal, which had different kinds of meat, cost a whopping ¢920

Netizens who saw the video were stunned after getting to know the price of the food

A young Ghanaian man has left many stunned after he put his opulence on display by sharing a video of a meal he and his friends ate at a local restaurant in East Legon.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the moment when the waiter brought in a huge bowl of fufu with all kinds of proteins, including snail, goat, tilapia, crab, pork feet, beef, mushroom, eggs and cow meat.

Man shares video of the meal he and his friends ate Photo credit:@mykcute.trends/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In addition, the main dish was accompanied by two bottles of water, two bottles of club beer and four cans of malt.

The man in the concluding part of the video admitted that he really enjoyed the meal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 15,0000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians stunned by the price of the meal

Netizens who saw the video expressed astonishment over the price of the meal, with many opining that the meal was too expensive

Grace Harrison stated:

Even if u buy the mortar and pistil , and u buy a bag of cassava and plantain koraaa , it won’t sum up to 920

Phil commented:

You can prepare more than this with 300GH max

Wofa Yaw Duncan reacted

It’s jx 92 cedis not 920

brytdollagh recated:

Rent money be that go finish within 30 min

Ruby Asamoah indicated:

give me 200gh I will prepare the same for u, ei

Man refuses to pay for food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man refused to pay GH¢120 for a plate of jollof rice at a restaurant.

He explained that the meal was too expensive, especially as the same food could be bought at a cheaper price elsewhere.

He proceeded to make his way out of the restaurant, a move to signal that he truly wasn't going to pay for the meal as he initially threatened.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh