A video of KKD's son leading a march to promote the rights of LGBTQ groups in the UK has gone viral

The stylist, in a speech, expressed his determination to push the agenda of ensuring that the right of LGBTQ persons are respected

Netizens who reacted to the video were astonished by the passion with which the young man spoke

Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, the son of veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah also known as KKD, has once again reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for the promotion of LGBTQ rights in the United Kingdom.

A new video that YEN.com.gh sighted on the Twitter page of Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 on Saturday, July 15, showed the popular stylist leading a march in England as part of efforts to drum home the need for the rights of the LGBTQ community to be respected.

KKD's son leads LGBTQ march in England Photo credit: @hisroyalblacknesskkd/ Instagram @SIKAOFFICIAL1/Twitter

Wearing a wig and brazier, Kwaku Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah, in addressing the crowd, said the move behind the march is not only to raise awareness about the LGBTQ community but also to emphasize their point that persons who identify as LGBTQ fighting have rights and freedoms that must be respected.

He concluded his speech by adding that the camping to promote the LGBTQ will be heightened going forward

"The causes that we fight for are the cause that underpins so many of your freedoms. We are beautiful, and we are not going to stop," he said with boldness.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 300,000 views and 2000 likes

Peeps react to how KKDS's son spoke with energy

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were suprised at how he spoke with energy and passion during the march.

@3n_kasa stated:

Bro, if you dey do your thing do go your front. Image males and females decide to hit the streets. We also want to be free of y’all’s alphabet noise where you go stand? No one is stopping y’all but you people dey over do.

@Micheal05559344 commented

They couldn’t accept themselves for who they are as male and females,they want us to accept them

Son Of A Dead King added:

Chale he dey ein world inside make you guys leff am, power to his people

KKD's son causes a stir with his outfit at a fashion event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah raised eyebrows as he made an appearance at the 2021 British fashion awards.

Kyei-Darkwah, who is also a model and fashion stylist t got in touch with his feminine side on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards.

The multi-disciplinary artist & creator made a bold fashion statement of self-love.

