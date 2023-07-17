A young girl who was spotted preparing a meal all by herself has got many people stunned

In the video, the young kid showed a lot of seriousness as she prepared the meal on a tripod stove

Netizens who saw the video expressed varied opinions on the actions of the kid

A video of a little Ghanaian girl preparing a meal all by herself has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens on social media.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @narhnarharjowahkisses captured the rare moment where the little girl who is reported to be three years old was preparing a meal on a tripod stove in what appeared to be in a rural part of Ghana.

Kid preparing a meal on her own Photo credit: @narhnarharjowahkisses/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As if she had been doing this for some time now, the little girl showed a lot of seriousness as she added salt to a boiling water and also proceeded to check whether the firewood would be enough to prepare the meal

The person who shared the video explained in the caption that she asked the girl why she was the one cooking and the response was that her mom was sick.

I saw dis small girl dis morning on my way to shop busy cooking yam i get closer n asked her where s her mum n she told me de mum s sick n she s insideso i asked how old s she? She said 3years i wanted to help her but she told me she can do it n s not her first tym doing dis i was lyk saaa wow

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 35,000 likes and 700 comments

Watch the video

Peeps react to the actions of the little girl

Ghanaians who watched the video expressed astonishment over the deed of the little one, with some saying she may actually be older than 3 years.

harrietdell commented:

Some of our kids are in Accra and other places,they don't even know how to wipe their own faces.They should come and see small-girl grandma

maryobrempomaa stated:

it's sad to have this kind of beginning but trust me it helped some of us a lot. May she become a great woman in the future

Mrs Joergensen89 indicated:

I wish her mom a speedy recovery and may God protect them.

On God intimated:

She has started the journey fast. ❤️when she finish Secondary school she should try and enter into vocational and she will be wealthy.

Source: YEN.com.gh